"Cops must respond to noise pollution"

THE EDITOR: On October 12, an officer from the TTPS' legal department, one PC Ali, appeared on a crime programme of a television station.

This officer revealed some enlightening information, mainly that according to the Summary Offences Act, the police can and should take action against noise polluters, whether bars, houses or cars.

Now this is startling information, and should have raised the question, "Why was the police lying to law-abiding citizens for years, by saying they can't do anything?

The acting Commissioner of Police should have been bombarded with questions on this, one being whether he would now instruct all officers to not only respond to noise nuisance reports, but take action against the polluters.

Strangely, none of this has happened. Now I am no journalist, but I don't think that public information is only unique to one media house, especially when one considers how widespread and annoying the scourge of noise pollution has become

.And as was mentioned on that program, the police must be responsible and proactive enough to understand that continued failure to address this scourge would eventually lead to them having to respond to a violent confrontation stemming from this nuisance.

Is Trinidad and Tobago a real place? I really wonder.

