Brother of man killed by police confident truth will be revealed

File photo -

Adwin Phillip, older brother of Joseph Flaverny, who was shot dead by police, is optimistic that the truth surrounding his shooting will be revealed.

In a police report, officers claimed police from the Port of Spain Gang Unit were driving on Production Avenue, Sea Lots, at around 7.30 pm on Thursday when Flaverny and another man shot at them.

The police shot back, hitting Flaverny, and the other man ran away.

Police took Flaverny to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

They found and seized a Glock pistol.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday, Phillip said he was asleep at his Cocorite home when he got the news of his brother's death.

He said despite conflicting accounts of what happened, he was hopeful the facts would be revealed.

"The truth always comes out, but it's a matter of when...We will make a report, but nobody visited us at our home to tell us what happened."

He said of his brother: "He was a good person. He liked playing Play Whe."

Police from the Port of Spain Division are continuing enquiries.