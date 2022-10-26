Active covid cases now 537, down 2,166 from last week

The covid19 virus as seen under a high-powered microscope. AP Photo -

THE Ministry of Health has reported 189 new covid19 infections and eight deaths between October 19-25.

In the previous seven-day period, there were 263 new cases and six deaths.

The seven-day average of new cases this week is 27 and the seven-day average of covid-related deaths is one.

Last week, the averages were 38 new cases and one death per day.

Active cases now stand at 537, down 2,166 from 2,703 a week ago. There are 55 patients in hospital, down from 81.

The total number of covid deaths stands at 4,249.

Since the national vaccination programme began over a year ago, 717,614 people have been fully vaccinated, that is, an additional 119 over the past week.

So far, 169,016 people have had a booster shot – 146 more than last week. The percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated increased from 51.2 per cent on August 20 to 51.3 per cent on Tuesday.