60 San Fernando families get homes in time for holidays

Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis is flanked by housing recipients and colleagues San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi, Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce and San Fernando East MP Brian Manning. - Marvin Hamilton

Sixty families received their keys from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) on Tuesday in San Fernando as part of its promotion “A Home for Christmas.”

Housing and Urban Development minister Camille Robinson-Regis said the ministry is proud that it was able to assist the recipients in realising their dreams.

“We are elated to be your partner, and we are elated that you are fulfilling perhaps a lifelong ambition to be a homeowner,” she said.

Robinson-Regis gave the feature address at the key-giving ceremony at Cypress Hills, Union Hall in San Fernando.

Since the promotion’s launch in August, the HDC has distributed 165 homes (including Tuesday’s) to eligible applicants.

Robinson-Regis said the ministry has also delivered 37 starter homes through the Land Settlement Agency in the last three months,

It also gave 75 certificates of comfort, 60 fully developed housing lots to former workers of state-owned Petrotrin, and 25 fully developed lots to qualified people.

“That amounts to over 362 families that are breathing a little easier today,” she said.

“We at the HDC and the ministry are firm in our view that as we deliver these keys to you today, it would not have been possible without the collaboration and co-operation of a host of small and independent local contractors.”

Minister in the Ministry Adrian Leonce told the gathering that historically, the HDC has been selling units for significantly less than similar units in the housing market.

To the recipients, Leonce said: “Today is your day. This is your time and time now to build your community. You are responsible for making your community the place you want it to be. As for your government, we are far from finish. We are doing a lot more in the face of the housing deficit.”

San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi and San Fernando East MP Brian Manning also gave brief remarks.