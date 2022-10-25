Women's group condemns Nelson 'indemnity deal'

Former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi.

The Women’s Institute for Alternative Development (WINAD) describes the unfolding debacle of former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi making deals with a criminal as “most vexing” and an affront to the constitution.

In a media release on Tuesday WINAD’s executive director Folade Mutota said the indemnity deal signed between Al-Rawi and Vincent Nelson, KC, has the potential to overturn the balances clearly demarcated in the 1976 Constitution and needs to be condemned.

Al-Rawi has faced criticism from the Law Association, Opposition and others after it was revealed that the case against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and UNC Senator Gerald Ramdeen collapsed because Nelson refused to testify against the men until his lawsuit against the state is settled.

In 2020, Nelson was fined $2.25 million after pleading guilty to receiving and facilitating kickbacks in legal fees. In 2017 he signed an indemnity with Al-Rawi that promised he would not face any civil or criminal charges locally and in the UK, where he lives.

Nelson is accusing the state of breaching that agreement and wants some $96 million in damages.

On October 10 the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard ended the state’s case, though Attorney General Reginald Armour then said the case against the men is not over.

Mutota said: “We are resolute in our belief that any attempts to compromise the integrity of independent institutions such as the office of the DPP should warrant immediate and public investigation in order to determine the extent of the infringement, reported or inferred and the results made public. This is a public confidence measure that will also protect individuals that may be accused of culpability if they are innocent.”

She added that while citizens are lacking access to health care, social services, education and justice, spending on things seemingly outside the law requires swift and public investigation and sanctions against offenders.

She said while TT is committed to achieving the UN 2030 agenda for sustainable development, this issue of the indemnity signed by a politician challenges that. She questioned how that agenda could be achieved when, she said, politicians are burdening the country with their shameful conduct.

“It is not simply wrong; it is a villainous act that must be condemned in law.”