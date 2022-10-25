Two killed in San Juan, Santa Cruz shootings overnight

Two men were shot dead in San Juan and Santa Cruz on Monday night.

In the first incident, Kofi Boucher, 41, was driving his Nissan Wingroad on Ryan Street, San Juan, at around 8.10 pm when he was shot. Boucher crashed the car.

Nearby residents called police from the North Eastern Division Task Force and the San Juan CID.

A district medical officer also visited the scene and declared Boucher dead.

Shortly afterwards, a 33-year-old man was driving along the same street when he was shot in the back of the right shoulder.

Three of his passengers, including a five-year-old boy, were also injured by broken glass when the bullet shattered a window.

The man drove to the San Juan police station and was escorted to the hospital, where he and the passengers were treated.

In another incident, 22-year-old Jade Telesford and a friend were sitting in a garage on Moraldo Trace, Santa Cruz, when they heard explosions they thought were fireworks.

Both men later felt burning and called for help. They were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where Telesford was declared dead.

Police from the Santa Cruz CID and the North Eastern Division Coastal Patrol Unit visited the scene.