TTUTA: Ministry, family must step up in fight against school violence

Newly-elected president of the TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) Martin Lum Kin.

Newly-elected president of the TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) Martin Lum Kin said the levels of violence being shown by students is very concerning. He called on the public to stop sharing videos of violent incidents.

Speaking to Newsday on Sunday, Lum Kin said while there are systems in place to reduce violence in schools, there was an increase in the amount of violence occurring outside of the schools on the streets and with students in uniform.

“Let me first ask the general public to not circulate these videos, they promote the level of violence and makes it seem more acceptable. It gives that sense of people being highlighted for something that should not be highlighted. On behalf of all in education I am asking that these videos not be circulated and I think there may be legal implications as well.”

He called on the Education Ministry and parents to increase their efforts to fight against school violence, which he said is a multi-faceted, multi-dimensional situation and problem.

“Teachers have been doing their best in the school system to ensure violence is reduced and not only teachers, the administration, principals, heads of department, school safety officers and we appreciate the Education Ministry’s input, but we feel it should be more.

“We call on the ministry to strengthen the Student Services Division, the special education teachers, because we realise that in schools there are students with special needs, and sometimes if they are not addressed and the children are not achieving, then they become distracted and can be laid on the wrong side of the law.

“We are asking them to strengthen the guidance and counselling teachers as well, and the school social workers, once these areas are improved we believe we will see an improvement and a drop in the level of violence. The focus must be on primary schools, and ECCE, as well, we cannot just focus on the secondary level. To have one officer in a cluster of five or six schools is not the ideal, we need officers to dedicate time at individual schools.”

Lum Kin said the first level of discipline and enculturation starts with the family, and if the family breaks down, the level of teaching and discipline breaks down as well.

“There are a number of factors involved too, because there are instances where children coming from what we deem good families and ending up in violent situations or in a level of crime. But generally it starts with the family. We are calling on all parents to ensure that they continue to monitor their children, continue to teach the children values and education, and we in the schools will do our part. But we have to remember as well, that teachers have their jobs in terms of curriculum delivery and when they have to move away from that, it becomes a bit more difficult.”