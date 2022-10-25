Trinidad and Tobago on yellow-level adverse weather alert

Photo courtesy the TT Meteorological Office

The Meteorological Service (Met Office) has issued a yellow-level adverse weather alert.

A statement on Tuesday morning said the warning has been in effect from 9 am and will terminate at 5 pm on Tuesday.

Periods of rain and/or showers of varying intensity are expected.

"There is also a 70 per cent (high) chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms that can produce intense rainfall in excess of 25 millimetres," the statement said.

People should hold on to their parasols, as gusty winds in excess of 55 kilometres/hour are expected, especially near heavy showers or thunderstorms.

It said street or flash flooding and localised ponding are also likely in heavy downpours. Seas can become agitated at times in sheltered areas.

Landslides or landslips are also possible in areas prone to them.

The Met Office advises the public to not wade or drive through flood waters and to monitor weather conditions and official updates at: www.metoffice.gov.tt; www.odpm.gov.tt