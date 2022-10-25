Persad-Bissessar congratulates new UK PM

Rishi Sunak

The Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, has congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming the UK's new Prime Minister.

After months of political tumult which saw three PMs in the past 50 days, Sunak, the son of East African immigrants, has ascended to the top job in Westminster.

In a media release, Persad-Bissessar said, "As former PM, Leader of the Opposition as well as the first female Commonwealth Chair, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming Britain’s 57th Prime Minister and making history by becoming the UK’s first British Asian PM."

Before Sunak became PM, he served as Boris Johnson's Chancellor of the Exchequer, equivalent to a local Minister of Finance.

He resigned in July after the Johnson administration was plagued by persistent scandal. These included: Partygate – Johnson and Sunak were charged for breaching covid regulation at Downing Street parties; and the Pincher Affair – Johnson promoted Chris Pincher to Deputy Chief Whip, despite being aware of Pincher's history of sexual misconduct.

After months of such scandals, the Opposition Labour party had a significant poll lead over the governing Tories.

Sunak's resignation triggered an avalanche of other ministerial resignations, the eventual collapse of the Johnson administration and a months-long race to determine his successor.

Sunak came first in a vote by Conservative MPs, but lost to Liz Truss in a vote among Conservative Party members nationwide.

Sunak entered Parliament for the first time as MP for Richmond (Yorkshire) in 2015 and later served as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Local Government during the premiership of Theresa May.

Persad-Bissessar said, "Sunak’s path to No 10 Downing Street has been nothing short of inspirational, enriching, and prolific – from being the son of immigrants, to being elected as a MP for the first time in 2015, then to being appointed as Chancellor in 2020 and now within the space of seven years as a parliamentarian, becoming Britain’s first PM of Asian descent."

Throughout Sunak's career, he played instrumental roles developing the lives of UK citizens, the release said.

His achievements range "from managing the UK’s tough economic decisions during the start of the pandemic, to helping keep families going with support during the height of covid.

"Given that the UK economy and people require stability, innovation as well as growth, Sunak, with his experience, intellect as well as determined drive, is well-positioned to deliver a mandate that empowers holistic development."

Persad-Bissessar acknowledged that Sunak became the first Hindu PM of the UK on the holy day of Divali.

"There is hope that his leadership and vision will be a light on the global economy as well as Commonwealth. The greatest strength of our world is diversity, and today we have had a major victory for diversity in the mother of all Parliaments.

"Today millions are proud of Rishi Sunak’s achievement in the diaspora, while millions more throughout our global community look on with optimism for the role, he and the British Government will play to continue to steady the ship of the global economy and development.

"My party and I continue to offer our hands to our British friends as partners for a better Commonwealth and global community."