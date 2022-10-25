Gaming agents call for audit into NLCB accounting

ONLINE Gaming Association president Dean Persad -

Dean Persad, president of the Online Gaming Agents Association of TT, has called for an audit into the accounting operations at NLCB in an open letter to the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

He said since 2019, many agents have been complaining about discrepancies in their weekly settlement reports. The letter said to find out where this problem lies, agents have made several adjustments on their end, but the problem still exists.

Persad said agents have been calling on NLCB to provide printouts of transactions to find out exactly where the issue lies.

He said, "One particular agent, after constant and consistent requests for his transaction records, was able to confirm duplication of transactions...These are odd and questionable entries and needs to be clinically audited...

"Agents are already facing difficulties in meeting rents, wages, utilities, insurance, fuel prices and the general increase in costs of living. To be saddled with paying extra money to NLCB, which may not be actually owing to NLCB, is unfair."

Several requests have been made to NLCB to resolve this issue, but Persad said they seem to be falling on deaf ears.