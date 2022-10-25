Foreign Affairs Minister meets Ghanaian ruler

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne. File photo/Jeff Mayers

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Amery Browne met with Nana Asafo Boakye, ruler of the Sanzule Kingdom, Ghana, during a courtesy call on October 20.

Dr Browne mentioned the value placed by TT on its relationship with Ghana. Nana Boakye in turn recalled TT's role in assisting Ghana during its fight for independence, in particular, the efforts of George Padmore.

A media release said the two discussed "the potential for expanded co-operation between TT and Ghana, particularly in the energy sector.

"Browne noted the Caribbean community was looking to enhance its relationship with African countries, and has placed focus on facilitating travel between the two regions which would lead to greater business and tourism opportunities."