Duke: PDP will vie for all 14 local government bodies

PDP political leader Watson Duke -

ALTHOUGH the date has not yet been announced, Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke says his party will be contesting all 14 regional bodies in the local government election.

In a video posted on his Facebook page on Monday, Duke said the PDP’s candidates should be in the field by November 31.

“All things being equal, we are hoping that by November 30, all of our candidates will be out and ready in the vineyards,” he said.

Duke said people can expect “new politics, different politics, revolutionary politics.”

The life of local government bodies end in December but the law allows for a period up to March 2023 in which the elections can be called. The 14 local government corporations in Trinidad are evenly divided between the PNM and UNC.

Duke, the THA assemblyman for Roxborough/Argyle, said he is excited about starting the campaign.

“Our campaign would start in November in Trinidad, in Port of Spain, and you would recognise what we are bringing is something different. We are not on the old talk and polished talk. We are on the people talk.”

Under his leadership, he said, people will not be discriminated against.

“We are not friends with the UNC. We are not friends with the PNM. We are friends with the people. This is the PDP contesting the election on behalf of the people.”

Duke said the PDP will address poverty, unemployment, educational opportunities and medical care during their campaign.

“These were the concerns that we brought to Tobago (during the December 6, 2021 THA election campaign) and what the people voted for.”

The PDP won 14 of the 15 electoral districts in that election.