Why must men remove earrings?

THE EDITOR: Recently I saw where in order to enter a government establishment a woman resorted to draping a curtain over her shoulders in order to be "properly dressed."

At a licensing office I observed a sign advising men to remove their earrings before having their photos taken.

What's the logic behind this? Earrings were not blocking their faces or causing distortion. Men were there with bushy beards and moustaches and that was no big deal.

I am at a loss about this policy.

JUNE JOSEPH

via e-mail