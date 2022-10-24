TT women win Beach Soccer Cup

TT's Alexcia Ali (L) dribbles the ball during the Bahamas Beach Soccer Cup 2022 match against Turks and Caicos, on Friday, in Nassau, Bahamas. - TTFA Media

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s women were crowned winners of the Bahamas Beach Soccer Cup after defeating hosts Bahamas 11-6 in Sunday night’s closing fixture at the Beach Soccer Stadium in Nassau.

And the men’s team bounced back from consecutive losses to Bahamas and Colombia to pull off a come from behind 4-3 win over Costa Rica on Sunday, according to a media release from the TT Football Association (TTFA).

For the women, tournament MVP and top scorer Alexcia Ali led the way with four goals while Summer Arjoon, Aliyah Prince and Shaunalee Govia scored a pair each, and Adanya Phillip netted one. TT fell behind 1-0 after just 29 seconds of play but settled well to take charge of the match. TT’s Tenesha Palmer was named Goalkeeper of the tournament.

On the men’s side, two wonderful strikes by Jordan Riley, a penalty by David McDougall with one second left in the match and a winner in extra time by Jesse Bailey left Costa Rica stunned on the night.

Bahamas men won the tournament with a 3-1 win over Colombia in Sunday after earlier wins over TT and Costa Rica.