Thomas claims TUCO Tobago carnival crown

Calypsonian Nicole Thomas sings on Sunday in the TUCO calypso competition at Shaw Park Cultural Complex. - Photo by David Reid

NICOLE Thomas's added another trophy to her cabinet on Sunday night with victory in the inaugural Tobago carnival TUCO calypso competition at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

Thomas received $100,000 for her historic victory. She beat a field of 12 competitors, including Tobago Heritage Monarch winner Shamika Denoon. Thomas won the last TUCO competition in 2020.

THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris and TUCO Tobago zone chairman Ainsley King presented Thomas with a large replica cheque.

The Pembroke native said when calypsonians learnt that TUCO wanted to host a calypso competition for the island’s inaugural carnival, her writer, Sheldon Reid, decided to pen the song Carnival Is We, “to sensitise and re-energise Tobago.

“I am elated. I am really proud to be able to heralded as the first Tobago Carnival Calypso Monarch with my composition,” she told Newsday.

Carnival Is We, Thomas said, reminds citizens about the origins and significance of the festival.

“It is not just about pretty mas and feathers. We have to pay homage to our ancestors, giving thanks for what they were able to overcome, which created our culture, our togetherness and moulded how we celebrate.”

Placing second in the competition was Thomas’s brother Dillon, who sang a witty tune, also written by Reid, titled For The Crown. It addressed the lengths to which some calypsonians would go to win a title. He won $60,000.

Seasoned singer Giselle Fraser-Washington, who was second in the Tobago Heritage Monarch competition, came in third with a compelling social commentary titled Plenty, Plenty Ole Talk. She got $45,000.

The song highlighted politicians’ penchant for making false promises to constituents to stay in power.

The competition, which featured eight women in the line-up, was stiff.

Calypsonians tackled a range of issues in their compositions, including crime, unity, parental guidance, Tobago’s quest for autonomy and a perceived decline in the artform.

But others, like Shamika Denoon’s Come Leh We Go, expressed her desire to leave the freezing climate of North America to return to Tobago, the land of her birth.

Many of the calypsonians also used props and brief monologues to enhance their presentations, utilising the talents of members of the Tobago Performing Arts Company and other theatrical groups on the island.

Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd CEO John Arnold said the show was of a high standard.

“It augurs well for calypso in Tobago in developing an even larger audience and following because last night (Sunday) we also saw a mixture of older bands, younger people and middle-aged. So I think that augurs well for the future of calypso in Tobago,” he said.

Among the guest artistes on Sunday were Tobago Carnival Junior Calypso Monarch winner D’Ashe Saul and runner-up Clorysa Gill. Prince Unique and Marvin Lewis also performed,

TUCO calypso results:

1. Nicole Thomas

2. Dillon Thomas

3. Giselle Fraser-Washington

4. Hollis Wright

5. Delanie Baynes

6. Shamika Denoon

7. Roslyn Reid

8. Ayesha Nichols

9. Kenneth Thomas

10. Kenrick Burnett

11. Wendy Garrick

12. Raychards Kerr

13. Candice Robinson