THA to attend conference on improving tertiary education

THA Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett - THA

THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett has accepted an invitation to lead a delegation at the Caribbean Area Network for Quality Assurance in Tertiary Education (CANQATE) conference and AGM, from November 2-4, in Willemstad, Curacao.

In a media release, the division said CANQATE promotes capacity building among countries and institutions of higher education to facilitate regional discourses on policy and research in the fields of quality assurance and quality enhancement, whilst engaging policymakers, evaluators, administrators and faculty in professional development.

The conference and AGM will review the theme: A quality culture in the Caribbean: are we there yet? and will include presentations from renowned experts on a range of topics including but not limited to: an integrated approach to quality assurance – balancing culture and structure; governance in education – the role and impact of leadership, examining the role of online and distance learning in a post-pandemic world.

The division said its participation forms part of its strategic direction of developing a tertiary education sector that will enhance the ability of the people to contribute and lead economic activities that will facilitate the island’s growth and development. The delegation will also include Nadine John-St. Rose – curriculum co-ordinator, DERTech Natasha Second – technical advisor, DERTech; and Jecoliah Mc Intosh – quality manager, Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute.