SporTT: Manny Ramjohn Stadium available once bookings made

Sando Club's Thaj Neptune (left) makes an attempt to score as Police Youths' Da Jean Collingwood (R) tries to hold the ball during the Tiger Tanks Under-20 Invitational Tournament at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Tarouba, on May 14. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Sport Company of TT (SporTT) has said that a number of sporting groups are allowed to use the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, following a protest where people claimed there was no activity at the venue and athletes were forced to train at other venues.

On Saturday, a SporTT media release, said, “In the activity the two persons indicated that there is no activity at the venue and people are being forced to go as far as Port of Spain due to the perceived inconvenience. Currently, the Marabella Stadium hosts ten different track clubs, a national Under-17 boys team and even football fete matches. All of these groups have access by using our booking mechanism.”

SporTT has a policy when it comes to use of venues. “It has been reiterated many times in the past that people seeking to use any of our managed facilities can go to the bookings page at www.sportt-tt.com or email the bookings department at bookings@sportt-tt.com.”

SporTT said when bookings are made it enables a better control and flow of activities and prevents conflicting schedules while allowing the opportunity to provide cleaning services if needed before and after activities.

“While we may provide the occasional exemptions for fees affiliated to use, there is no exemption from the booking process,” SporTT said. “SporTT can reliably state that in the past, one of the two protesters has refused to comply with the above-mentioned protocols which are for everyone.”

Issues were also raised about the condition of the Manny Ramjohn Stadium.

“With regards to the protester’s comment on the state of the facility, both the Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe and the chairman of SporTT Douglas Camacho have stated on separate occasions that assessments of all facilities are currently being done to determine the refurbishment needs and develop the scope of works at the various facilities under SporTT’s remit.”

Cudjoe has also said that a full refurbishment is preferred, rather than the patching of bits and pieces of these legacy facilities. Refurbishment works at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium and Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima will be addressed in fiscal 2023. The Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva and Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet are being given priority in order to facilitate the Commonwealth Youth Games being hosted in TT in August 2023.