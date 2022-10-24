Simmons resigns after disastrous World Cup

Ricky Skerritt - Photo by Sureash Cholai

WEST INDIES men's cricket team coach Phil Simmons has resigned.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed the coach's exit in a media release on Monday.

Simmons's exit came days after the regional side failed to make it past the qualifying phase of the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup in Australia. In his most recent stint as coach, Simmons led the regional team from 2019-2022. He was previously coach of the team from 2015-2016.

However, Simmons will have one last hurrah as he will remain in charge for the two-match Test series against Australia, from November 30 to December 12.

Simmons apologised for the team's poor showing in the World Cup qualifiers, which saw defeats to Scotland and Ireland.

“I acknowledge that it’s not just the team that is hurting but the proud nations we represent as well," Simmons said. "It’s disappointing and heart wrenching but we just didn’t turn up. We weren’t good enough and we now have to watch a tournament play out without our involvement. It's unfathomable and for that I deeply apologise to our fans and followers."

Simmons said his decision to resign was not solely because of the disastrous World Cup campaign.

"From a personal perspective, this is not a knee-jerk reaction, but a move I have been considering for some time and now is the time to make public that I will step down as West Indies coach at the end of the Test series against Australia. It is earlier than hoped for, but I will now focus my energies in Australia on continuing to build on the excellent progress the Test team has made. Of course, as the president has pointed out, we will also carry out the necessary review into our World Cup campaign.”

Simmons said he enjoyed his tenure and the support he got from his staff. “I must say I have enjoyed aspects of the unique challenge that being West Indies coach provides and the unwavering support of my management team. There remain some exceptional individuals within CWI who I firmly believe will continue to work in the best interests of West Indies cricket.”

CWI president Ricky Skerritt thanked Simmons for his service.

“On behalf of CWI I want to thank Phil for his hard work and dedication to West Indies cricket, most recently in his role as coach," Simmons said.

"Phil is a proud West Indian, with high ideals and has never lacked motivation in guiding our younger players on and off the field of play. He brought valuable experience and stability at a very important period of transformation, including the most challenging environment of the covid19 pandemic. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

In an interview on the SportsMax Zone on Monday, CWI CEO Johnny Grave said after discussions it was decided that Simmons should be given a last chance to coach the Test team for the series in Australia.

Grave said, "Jimmy Adams, our director of cricket, spoke to Phil about his motivation and energy and appetite to go and do that final assignment. I know that Jimmy also spoke to Kraigg Brathwaite our Test captain and the Test captain gave his endorsement of Phil staying on and believed that will give the team the best possible chance in Australia."

Asked if people can expect more resignations, Grave said over the next two weeks reflection and soul searching will take place.

HIGHS

Simmons was at the helm in 2016 when West Indies won their second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title defeating England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India. Earlier this year he guided the team’s fortunes in their hard-fought 1-0 Test series win over England on home soil to capture the Richards-Botham Trophy and in June a Test series victory against Bangladesh in their last outing.

West Indies showed potential in the Test format since 2019 under Simmons. West Indies played in ten Test series with Simmons at the helm - winning four, losing four and drawing two.

LOWS

However, the regional team has been abysmal in the T20 and ODI formats. Over the last few months West Indies have been struggling at home in the ODI format losing three-match series to Bangladesh, India and New Zealand.

West Indies suffered 3-0 sweeps against Bangladesh and India and lost 2-1 to New Zealand. The West Indies form in T20 cricket at home has been just as disappointing over the past few months. West Indies defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in a three-match series, but lost 4-1 to India in a five-match series and 2-1 to New Zealand in a three-match series.

The West Indies are also likely to miss out on automatic qualification for the 50-Over World Cup in India next year.