Shots fired at police in La Brea, one man arrested

File photo -

A La Brea rigger has been detained after shots were fired at police officers at Industry Lane, La Brea on Saturday night.

Two members of the South Western Division Task Force – PC’s Seecharan and Loubon, along with WPC Noreiga and PC Sheppard of the Siparia CID, were on enquiries at around 11 pm on Saturday.

They saw two men, one wearing a blue coverall and the other a black three-quarter pants and black vest, standing at the side of the road.

While slowly driving past the men, the police said they saw what looked like a gun in the hand of one of the men.

Seecharan, the driver, turned around the vehicle in which the other officers were occupants. While heading towards the men, six gunshots were allegedly heard.

Seecheran returned fire, discharging five 9mm rounds.

The men ran off in different directions, but officers arrested the rigger at Patrick Street.

He was taken to the Fyzabad Police Station where he is being questioned.

Sgt Manolal, accompanied crime scene investigators officers PC Moreno and WPC Ashby to the scene which was processed and photographed.

Six shell casings along with one 9mm shell casing from a police service-issued gun were retrieved.

The police gun with 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition, was also confiscated.

Sgt Manolal is continuing inquiries.