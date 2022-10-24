Officials support TTCB's effort to revive cricket post-pandemic

TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath - AYANNA KINSALE

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and its president Azim Bassarath must be applauded for the effort made to revive cricket after the two-year covid19 hiatus which seriously stymied all cricket development plans.

But much more needs to be done to assist the TTCB and the nation’s cricketers to dominate the sport at the regional level.

This is the view of Avinash Suruj, one of the three recently elected Central Zone representatives on the TTCB who has a clear vision on the role the zone needs to play going forward.

“Central has the talent there is no doubt. And the TTCB has been doing what it needs to do by creating opportunities for the cricketers to improve and showcase their talent. But we can‘t sit and expect everything to be handed to us,” said Suruj, in a TTCB media release.

The senior financial manager of a leading insurance company represents Centric Cricket Academy, and along with Farouk Ghany (Supersonic Sports) and Ishwar Ramnath (Friendship Sports), were the choice of the 18-member council to represent the zone on the TTCB.

Suruj described unprecedented the situation where the trio was preferred but not backed by the current executive led by chairman Kellman Kowlessar. The slate backed by the executive and rejected by the council comprised Keith Joseph, Fareed Ali and Vyash Nandlal.

Bouyed by the show of support, Suruj is hoping that everyone can now work together to elevate the zone to create financially sustainable, transparent and creative development programmes that can supplement the work of the TTCB.

“We have to come up with year-round plans and source funding to put things in place for coaching, competitions, and venues which would guarantee results in the long run,” said Suruj.

He identifies the central district as a hub of business activity and the home of several former regional and West Indies players which has not been successfully tapped by the zone.

“Stakeholders will come on board but the conditions must be right. There must be solid plans on the table with transparency and accountability. I am hoping the present executive is up to the task,” said Suruj.

The former national youth cricketer said he remembers his former team coach Ian Bishop, the Test fast bowler and now a well-known international cricket commentator, emphasising the importance of creating the right environment needed to nurture a winning culture.

“The TTCB has been doing a fantastic job right after the pandemic to ensure cricket at all levels is played because there is no substitute for competition. We also have to focus on the mental health of the cricketers especially after the covid19 pandemic so there is much work to be done at the zonal level,” said Suruj.

He is optimistic that the overall development of cricket will continue apace under the Bassarath led administration as the TTCB is totally welcoming to the ideas and vision designed to strengthen the game at all levels.