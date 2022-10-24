Kamla to market Divali, Ramleela as tourism products once she becomes PM again

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar receives a token of appreciation after speaking at the Divali Nagar on Saturday night. PHOTO SOURCED FROM THE UNC FACEBOOK PAGE -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has spoken of plans to market the Hindu festival of Divali, and Ramleela, as tourism products to bring in new revenue streams to TT.

The guest speaker at the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas on Saturday night, Persad-Bissessar said tourist attractions should not be limited to Carnival or sun, sea and sand.

She said Divali, Ramleela and other cultures which their East Indian forefathers brought when they arrived to settle here, can be marketed to boost the economy.

She promised this would become a reality when she becomes Prime Minister again.

Persad-Bissessar spoke in the context of a new venture by the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC), which produces the Divali Nagar, to stream the production to the diaspora, for which she complemented the organisation on.

In the past, she recalled, the production of the event was outsourced. But this year the NCIC has decided to do its own production.

“What’s the plan after this? The plan is to send it to the diaspora. We have a great event here and this is something TT can market.

“We talk about tourism only as sun, sea and sand, but the culture of TT is so great. I have always said the Divali Nagar event and Divali throughout our country is a great tourist event.”

Persad-Bissessar said those in the diaspora who may not be able to travel to India to experience the celebration of these Hindu traditions can come to Trinidad.

“Out of Canada, out of North America, they can come to TT, right here.

“I promise when I become PM again, I will make sure the same way we market Carnival, we market Divali, we market Ramleela, that all cultures of all the people, of all the diversity of this great land that is TT, we will market all of that to bring revenue streams to TT.

“I have always said as well, that people of our land have come from the greatest civilisations of the world, and they have brought their culture from each of those civilisations – out of Africa, out of India, out of China, out of Asia, out of Europe.”

She said a representation of any of those countries can be found right here in TT with its rich diversity.

“This is a great land, great people. One of the greatest nations on this earth.”

Persad-Bissessar said it was wonderful to be back at Divali Nagar again after a two-year absence owing to the covid19 pandemic.

“I missed this beautiful event so much and it fills my heart with joy that we can all be together again celebrating this important occasion.

Commending the NCIC for this initiative, Persad-Bissessar said, “It goes without saying that the past two years have been very challenging for everyone in our nation.

“The covid 19 pandemic has profoundly affected and altered the lives of many of our fellow citizens.

Seeing the Divali Nagar tonight once again teeming with thousands of people, vibrant and happy, fills me with hope and should remind us all that no matter what obstacles may come our way, we as a people will never be defeated.

“Tonight is proof that light indeed overcomes darkness.”