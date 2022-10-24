Garcia's brace lifts AEK Athens to 2-0 win

Trinidad and Tobago forward Levi Garcia starred for AEK Athens on Sunday in a 2-0 victory over Levadiakos in the Greek Super League. Garcia's second-half brace lifted AEK Athens to second in the standings, with their fourth win on the trot.

AEK Athens, on 21 points, with seven wins and two defeats, trail league leaders Panathinaikos, who are a perfect nine wins from as many matches.

The left-footed Garcia opened the scoring in the 50th minute against the struggling Levadiakos, and he doubled the lead with a penalty in the 70th minute. Garcia is now joint third in the race for the golden boot with five goals this season.

AEK Athens will be hoping Garcia's form continues as they host Panathinaikos in the derby on Sunday.