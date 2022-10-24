Carter completes golden hat-trick at World Cup

Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago wins the men's 50m backstroke during the swimming world cup at Berlin, on Saturday. (AP PHOTO) -

ACE TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter completed a golden hat-trick on the first leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup in Berlin, Germany.

On Sunday, Carter prevailed in a time of 22.13. South Africa's Chad Le Clos took silver in 22.21 and Italy's Matteo Rivolta got bronze in 22.38.

This was the third gold medal, in as many days, for the 26-year-old.

Carter earned his first gold on Friday, in the men's 50m freestyle, in a new national record of 20.77 seconds.

On Saturday, Carter triumphed in the men's 50m backstroke, as he touched the wall in a time of 23.15 seconds.