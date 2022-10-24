Campbell hospitalised after collision at Caribbean Champs
TOP TRINIDAD and Tobago cyclist Teniel Campbell was hospitalised on Sunday after a serious collision on the final day of the two-day Elite Caribbean Road Cycling Championships in the Dominican Republic.
In a report on CNC3 News on Sunday evening, the 25-year-old Campbell suffered gashes about her body and was ruled out of the rest of the women's road race.
On Saturday, Campbell copped gold in the women's time trial, in a time of 27 minutes 23.92 seconds, followed by Caitlyn Conyers of Bermuda (27 minutes, 54.45 seconds) and Claudia Boro Arango of Cuba (29 minutes 48.37 seconds).
Comments
"Campbell hospitalised after collision at Caribbean Champs"