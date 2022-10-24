Campbell hospitalised after collision at Caribbean Champs

TOP TRINIDAD and Tobago cyclist Teniel Campbell was hospitalised on Sunday after a serious collision on the final day of the two-day Elite Caribbean Road Cycling Championships in the Dominican Republic.

In a report on CNC3 News on Sunday evening, the 25-year-old Campbell suffered gashes about her body and was ruled out of the rest of the women's road race.

On Saturday, Campbell copped gold in the women's time trial, in a time of 27 minutes 23.92 seconds, followed by Caitlyn Conyers of Bermuda (27 minutes, 54.45 seconds) and Claudia Boro Arango of Cuba (29 minutes 48.37 seconds).