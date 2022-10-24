Campbell eager to rise above latest adversity

Teniel Campbell -

AFTER her latest crash at the 2022 Elite Caribbean Road Championships in Dominican Republic on Sunday, TT cyclist Teniel Campbell said it is just another hurdle to cross and will rise above the adversity.

Campbell did not complete the women’s road race after sustaining injuries.

On Sunday, TT Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams on a media cycling WhatsApp Group, said, “Teniel is doing fine. Had to have stitches, but no surgery required.”

On Monday, Williams told Newsday that Campbell suffered an injury to her leg.

“Did not imagine finishing the season in the hospital. This goes to show how easily life can change within the snap of a finger,” Campbell wrote on Instagram.

Before the road race Campbell won gold in the time trial on Saturday. Campbell, who made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games last year, has been TT’s most consistent road cyclist in recent years performing at a high level around the world.

Campbell thanked her team for their support after the crash including bike mechanic Kevin Tinto and her brother Akil, who finished 14th in the men’s road race, on Sunday.

“Adversity presented itself every day and through it all we overcame them as a team. From broken bikes during travel to semi sleepless nights, but still ensuring that my bikes are up and running by race day. Even my brother @godsonakil who had (a) race the next day. Some insane days we have had since our arrival in Santo Domingo.”

Campbell also thanked her friends in Miami, Florida and her fellow Caribbean cyclists.

She also thanked the person who did not leave her side in hospital.

“Special thanks to my Aruba mom @moniqueleerdam for staying with me in the hospital. I can confirm that it was a bloody scary experience/nervous wrecking and I do not want to imagine what could have happened had she not been with me!”

Campbell said she will get over this hurdle.

“Life has been a constant challenge this year. Some roller coaster it has been. Through it all I fought to rise above them all. However, the injuries sustained from this crash shaked me up a bit and was a harsh reminder that I must slow down at times, learn to live and the enjoy the present moment instead of constantly thinking so far into my future.”

Campbell has battled injuries throughout the year.

In March, Campbell sustained broken teeth, a busted chin and had to undergo several dental surgeries after being involved in a crash during a race in Gent, Belgium.

Due to her most recent injury, Campbell will have to put some of her plans on hold.

“I had some big plans this off season which I was really looking forward to but life is life. It is a journey to be lived and a tale to be told, but at this point my life is starting to feel like a movie.”