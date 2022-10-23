Trinidad and Tobago women win, men lose at Beach Soccer Cup

TT's Alexcia Ali (L) dribbles the ball during the Bahamas Beach Soccer Cup 2022 match against Turks and Caicos, on Friday, in Nassau, Bahamas. - TTFA Media

TRINIDAD and Tobago women's and men’s beach soccer teams recorded contrasting results on the opening day of the 2022 Bahamas Beach Soccer Cup at the Beach Soccer Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas on Friday.

The TT women defeated Turks and Caicos 8-0 in their opening match.

Tsai Ann Fernandez and Alexcia Ali were the star players for TT scoring two goals apiece.

Fernandez, Nia Honore and Aliyah Prince were all target in the first period to give TT a 3-0 lead at the end of the opening period.

Ali and Adanya Phillip found the back of the net in the second period to give TT a 5-0 advantage.

Ali and Fernandez both scored their second goals of the match in the third period, before Summer Arjoon rounded off the scoring to make it 8-0.

The TT men had a disappointing third period and lost 7-4 to Bahamas.

A goal from Zane Coker and a brace from Jordan Riley helped TT lead Bahamas 3-2 at the end of the first period.

Bahamas equalised in the second period as the contest was all square 3-3.

In the third period, Bahamas outscored TT 4-1 as the home team prevailed with a 7-4 victory. Kevon Williams scored for TT in the last period.

The TT men played Colombia after press time on Saturday and the TT women will face Bahamas on Sunday.