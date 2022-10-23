Raywtee Ramroop back on Divali Nagar stage

Rawytee Ramroop leader singer of Modern Electrical Rhythms during her performance at the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas on Thursday. - Photo courtesy NCIC

Being one of the first female leads on stage can be quite intimidating, but for singer Raywtee Ramroop, it feels like second nature.

Ramroop said in her 20 years of music, though she had times of anxiety, she never allowed it to dictate her pace.

She made her long-awaited return to the main stage on Thursday at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas and did not disappoint.

Her electrifying performance left the crowd in awe with her melodic voice and perfectly suited songs for the celebration.

She even rounded up a few spectators during her practise sessions and sound checks that afternoon as she sang bhajans with her band Modern Electrical Rhythms.

Before Ramroop, 43, was called to the stage, she spoke to WMN about her formative years in music. She said her first memorable experience was when she placed third at the 1996 Mastana Bahar competition.

"Since then I realised that I wanted this and I had this passion. I mean we all (band members) started off singing in religious groups and I wanted to really go, get the extra drive and go that extra mile in a musical field."

After her success at Mastana Bahar and singing with religious groups, Ramroop said she began her journey of performing with bands.

"I started to sing with at that time BWIA National Indian Orchestra. I gained a lot of experience with them and I also gained experience with a band called Philharmonics."

She said Philharmonics was a band that started in Cumuto where she grew up and she worked with them for two years. She worked with the BWIA National Indian Orchestra for around one year.

"Besides these bands, I also gained experience from Melody Stars and a small band from Cumuto called Yarana. That is also where I found love."

Ramroop her would-be husband Robert Ramroop was the drummer for Yarana and after getting married, they decided to form their own band – Modern Electrical Rhythms.

"From then to now, the band has done really well and we've be able to tour to countries like Canada, US, Guyana, Suriname, Holland, Spain and that's just to name a few. The experience was remarkable and it was truly a one in a million, that feeling on that stage especially when you have this drive and this passion for music, man you really feel like you can sing all the night."

She singled out her experience in Holland as "amazing."

"You know what really captured my heart? Me being a Trinidadian, speaking English while their language is Dutch. I really learned a few words and phrases, that's something I'll always remember. They know things like 'Put your hands in the air' and 'Wave' the crowd and the responses were amazing."

Ramroop said hearing her fans shout "I love you" in Dutch has stuck with her.

"The thing about it is that they know the music and because they know the music, a connection instantly happened."

Though the crowds at shows have minimised owing to the covid19 pandemic, Ramroop said she understands the fear, but added that people shouldn't let it dictate their lives.

"I know a lot of people are still scared, I mean, honestly this covid19 took a lot of lives and in fact, it really destroyed part of me because I lost my only brother. But all I can say is that I know people are scared, but it's something that we have to live with now, it's something that's not just going to go away, we just need to be careful, take precautions and just do what you have to do because you cannot just stay home all the time.

You need to venture out and come and support our artistes, you need to be there and be on the limelight so Newsday can get you."

She said the smaller crowds do not bother her in any way because she knows how destructive covid19 can be but also because of her burning passion and love for music. Ramroop hopes that next year will be bigger and better so she will not let the small crowds deter her from her return.

Not only did she gain experience to successfully start her own band and make a name for herself, Ramroop has earned multiple awards throughout her 20-year career. She said some of these are Female New Artist for Chutney Soca Monarch, Queen of Chutney and she was also given a Best Song award for her song Sasu Hamare.

When she isn't singing on stage, she spends her time with her only child Arvin Ramroop or at her job as an administrative officer for the Ministry of Works and Transport. Ramroop has been working for the ministry in procurement deparment for 20 years.

Ramroop said she spends a lot of their time with her son supervising his school work as he is approaching having to sit the secondary entrance assessment (SEA), but once that is over she is positive Arvin will start playing the instruments such as the dhantal and drums again.

She said she doesn't play any instruments professionally, but is still able to play a bit of drums if someone else is singing.

For now, Ramroop is focused on working hard and keeping her focus on the band so that they can continue bringing that entertainment and joy to her fans.

"I'm just going to keep working hard, doing good music for people and you know, doing music is one thing, but when you do music and you are able to connect with the people out there, then it becomes worthwhile and meaningful to you.

Music is not just going to record a song for yourself, you're doing something that is for the wider community and it must be able to reach out."

Ramroop said while she was practising one afternoon, one of her new bhajans was being played on 90.5 fm and though she wasn't able to hear it, she was beaming with pride.

She even offered advice for newcomers in the music industry – "As I always say and this is what I live by, do not compete with anyone only compete with yourself because that is your reflection in life."