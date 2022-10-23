Calypso Girls end with defeat at Americas Netball qualifiers

The Trinidad and Tobago senior women's netball team are in Jamaica competing at the Netball Americas World Cup qualifiers. - TT Netball Association

TRINIDAD and Tobago unbeaten run at the Americas Netball World Cup qualifiers ended with a 69-47 defeat to Jamaica at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday night.

Before the match against Jamaica, TT had already sealed a place at the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

TT won seven straight matches at the qualifying tournament before playing Jamaica.

TT defeated Barbados, United States, Cayman Islands, Grenada, St Vincent/Grenadines, St Lucia and Antigua/Barbuda.

Barbados also qualified for the World Cup, along with Jamaica.

Jamaica qualified for the World Cup before the qualifying tournament because of their world rankings.