Activist vies for post of PNM party leader

Junior Barrack nominee for the post of PNM political leader in the upcoming PNM internal elections at Woodfoord Square, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

He may be a self-proclaimed recluse, but Junior Barrack believes democracy should be allowed to work, which is the main reason he is running for the post of political leader in the upcoming PNM internal elections.

“I am a consummate democrat, so I have no significant thought of revolution. But if you have a democracy, you should allow the democracy to work. If it’s not working for you, once there is free voting, it means you are not making the kind of effort required to let the democracy work for you.”

The father of two said he enjoyed reading and listening to interesting podcasts, but he did project management work in TT and was the managing director of his family business, Barrack Construction Ltd, in Barbados.

He told Sunday Newsday he started getting involved in activism in the 1980s while living in Morvant. He claimed he saw the police, under then commissioner of police Randolph Burroughs, arresting people on the block and later heard they were killed in altercations with the police.

He had also heard stories of women in squatting communities who were raped as they returned home from work at night, of children who were molested when their parents were out working, and homes being demolished while the residents were at work or school.

“It swelled in my chest that something must be done. You have to say something. Somebody has to stand up for the people who are so treated in society.

"So I got involved in voicing my opinions in Woodford Square, and was part of the University of Woodford Square Association.”

Around 1987, he and a group of his associates, including the late radio talk-show host Ricardo “Gladiator” Welch and late MP for Laventille West Morris Marshall, decided they were going to join the People’s National Movement (PNM) and influence it so it would “work for people of African descent.”

Barrack said when Welch changed his mind and joined the National Alliance for Reconstruction, the rest of the group felt they could not return to the PNM. Since they wanted “positive change,” some members turned to the United National Congress (UNC). He was appointed a temporary senator and served from January 1992-October 1995.

He got engaged in many social development programmes, including squatters regulation, advocating for a public holiday for Shouter Baptists, and giving the Orisha marriage rights.

“I am proud of my work in the UNC, because it brought about the Baptist holiday and the Orishas got a marriage act which made their marriage ceremony legal in TT.

“I have been involved in significant levels of social and community development work over the years. My work is extraordinarily successful, if I do say so myself.”

But he said he left the UNC when its political leader Basdeo Panday “lost his way” and began aligning himself with people who were not interested in the development of black people.

“The reason why I’m running in this election is because the PNM's base is being disrespected by the leadership.

"This is not a game. This is a very serious matter. That is the same principle that caused me to break with Panday and resign by letter.”

He recalled he joined the PNM after meeting brothers Roger and Ronald Boynes. He said he was the personal assistant to Roger, who was then Minister of Sport, and later adviser to Ronald when he was chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.

He said Ronald, who is also running for political leader of the PNM, influenced him to join the party, which he did in 2002.

“Ronald Boynes is really development-oriented, and he truly wants regional development. It was incredible the kind of work we were able to put out. And the documents were adopted for the national community.”

As a PNM activist, he also organised marches that, he said, ensured the development and improvement of the Bon Air housing development and 26 other communities.

He now had a strategic development plan for the party that could be used for national development called Survival and Prosperity. It was based on basic individual interests, how to go about developing the nation and preparing the country for natural disasters.

General council must have say in national affairs

Barrack, 63, said he was motivated to run when, earlier this year, the party's general secretary ignored a proposal for a programme of activities for the UN’s International Decade for People of African Descent, even after it was well received by the party's general council and the secretary was ordered to release it.

“It is an incredible document, in the sense that it addresses the problems of the African community in a fundamental way. It is not like the PM’s proposal of crime being a public health issue. Saying that is an insult to the African community when there are proposals on the table that would address the problem properly.

“I am calling on the general secretary and the Prime Minister to release the report of the committee for the International Decade for People of African Descent to the general council members. And if he does not do that by Sunday evening, I would release it myself.”

He said the move proved to him that the PNM structure was “not on track” and the leadership did not care about its members. When that happened, the party's base got disgruntled and temporarily looked elsewhere, causing the PNM to lose elections. However, he said, when the PNM structure worked well, it worked for its members and, by extension, the people of TT.

“The PNM is hijacked. It is a small group of cronies that does not even allow the general council to function in the policy-making division. No important national decisions are brought before the general council, not even as a rubber stamp. The people on the council only know what is taking place when they see it in the press.”

Asked if he agreed with some analysts that Dr Rowley would have to step down for someone else to gain the position, he said it “could be true,” because the PNM had a culture of reverence for the current leader. However, he would continue to make his case on the issues and fight for the members who were “suffering.”

“My job is to say what I know in the most effective way possible. I am not pulling any punches. If he (Rowley) wins, that is because the people did not believe me. or they believe there is something about him that is better for them than I am putting forward.

“That is their democratic right. If they feel to vote him in, he is the leader. I will follow.”