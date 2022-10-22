TT stay perfect at Netball World Cup qualifiers

The Trinidad and Tobago senior women's netball team are in Jamaica competing at the Netball Americas World Cup qualifiers. Image source: TT Netball Association

TT MADE it seven wins on the trot with a victory over Barbados at the 2023 Americas Netball World Cup Qualifiers at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, Jamaica, on Thursday night.

TT pulled away from the Barbadians in the second half and emerged victorious 50-40. TT had a slim 22-21 lead at half-time.

Before the match against Barbados, TT defeated United States, Cayman Islands, Grenada, St Vincent/Grenadines, St Lucia and Antigua/Barbuda.

Goal-shoot Afeisha Noel and experienced goal attack Joelisa Cooper combined to score all the goals for TT against Barbados.

Noel converted 32 of 34 attempts and Cooper scored 18 of 21.

Jamaica are competing at the qualifiers, but have already sealed a place at the World Cup based on their world rankings.

One more team from the Americas qualifiers will join TT and Jamaica at the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

TT will play their final match of the qualifying tournament against Jamaica on Saturday.