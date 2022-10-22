Trade and Industry Ministry to meet with racing stakeholders

Soca Harmony, with veteran jockey Nobel Abrego aboard, is led to the winner's circle by her handlers after winning the Carib Trinidad Derby Stakes, on the Republic Day racing, at the Santa Rosa Race Park, Arima, on September 24. - AYANNA kINSALE

THE MINISTRY of Trade and Industry will be meeting with the major stakeholders of local horseracing on Friday, to determine the future of local horse racing.

The racing industry has been hard-hit by the covid19 pandemic, with a number of jockeys seeking greener pastures, either in the Caribbean or North America, while owners have had to sell a lot of their horses, due to financial constraints.

In 2022, there have only been 16 race days, and the Arima Race Club (ARC) management has taken a decision to change the race days for Days 17 and 18.

Race Day 17 is tentatively set for November 12, Race Day 18 may take place on December 3 and the final day of racing for the 2022 season, Race Day 19, may be staged on Boxing Day, December 26.