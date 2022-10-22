Selectors, coach, captain must go

West Indies T20 cricket captain Nicholas Pooran. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: After this colossal failure, in losing to both Scotland and Ireland in T20I World Cup qualifiers, the coach and captain of the West Indies team will undoubtable resign, within 48 hours.

But that is not good enough.

There have been many matches since the current selectors were appointed. They made their decisions, questionable or not. As such, they have to accept full responsibility for the team’s failed performances and must also resign, immediately.

Furthermore, regardless of whether it’s business, politics or sport, every global organisation takes responsibility at the very top. Successive West Indies cricket boards remain isolated and never take the blame for years and years of dismal performances. One really has to start questioning why. Is it because of lucrative fees and contracts being awarded?

In any event, on behalf of West Indies fans everywhere, I demand that the West Indies cricket board immediately resigns.

I am a very unhappy West Indies fan today.

DECLAN PATTRON

St Joseph