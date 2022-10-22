Parlatuvier Anglican pupil wins Tobago junior monarch

WINNER: D'Ashe Saul -

D’ASHE Saul created history on Friday becoming Tobago Carnival’s first junior calypso monarch.

The competition, held at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, featured just six calypsonians.

The pint-sized Parlatuvier Anglican Primary School student, who received 452 points, sang a witty yet thought-provoking calypso titled, My Grandmother’s Legacy, which dealt with the importance of literacy in a modern world.

It was composed by noted Tobago educator and 2021 national award recipient Dr Verleen Bobb-Lewis.

For his efforts, Saul received $30,000.

Clorysa Gill, of Signal Hill Secondary School, placed second with a riveting piece titled Advice To the Youths. She got 429 points.

Claiming third place with 407 points was Scarborough RC student Khalea Alfred with Signs of Peace.

Gill and Alfred got $20,000 and $15,000, respectively.

The fourth spot went to Scarborough Secondary School student Olu Holder, who sang Our Resilience.

Making up the competitors were Daniah Mohammed, of Signal Hill Government Primary School and Speyside High School’s Kayla Taylor. They sang School Rules and We Are Made Of More, respectively.

Performing in sixth position before an audience that included THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris, assistant secretary Megan Morrison and Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd CEO John Arnold, Saul was a favourite from the moment he came on the stage.

Dressed in a navy blue suit with African-inspired accents, he wowed the crowd with his powerful vocals and smooth footwork. At one point, Saul also encouraged the audience to wave their hands from side to side.

Saul, who has been singing calypso and reggae since the age of four, sang My Grandmother’s Legacy in tribute to his grandfather, who passed away last year.

Gill’s debut on the big stage began with a monologue of teenagers preparing to smoke marijuana. She then urged them to take advantage of the numerous opportunities that are available to young people nowadays.

“Youths of today, rise up! This negative stigma has to stop,” Gill sang.

Alfred, the first calypsonian to hit the stage, sang about conflict resolution and urged people to be kind to one-another.

Calypsonians were judged on melody, arrangement, lyrics, performance and crowd performance.

Earlier, in brief remarks, Arnold told the audience they could expect outstanding talent.

“It sets us up for a great Carnival next week,” he said.

Arnold mentioned several activities including a tribute to veteran Tobago-born calypsonian Lord Nelson (Robert Nelson) on Monday, Tobago Music Arts and Cultural Festival, featuring Nigerian singer Burna Boy (Damani Ogulu) on Thursday at Plymouth Recreation Ground and the J’ouvert Mud Is Life – Mud Festival in Crown Point on Saturday.

“So we are looking forward to having a great Tobago Carnival, the very first carnival of its kind and all of you, of course, will have a role to play in welcoming all of our visitors.”