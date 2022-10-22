MP seeks probe as contract worker dies at Paria

MP for Pointe-a-Pierre David Lee is calling for an investigation into the death Shaquile Douglas who died suddenly on the job at the Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd facilities on Friday.

Lee said, as MP for the constituency where Paria is located, he wanted to know whether Douglas died from a medical or work-related condition.

Douglas, 28, lived at Cleghorn Village, Princes Town and was employed with Sonny Beharrysingh and Sons which was contracted by Paria.

In a release late Friday, both Paria and the private company extended condolences to Douglas' family.

Paria said Douglas complained of feeling unwell while working and asked to take a break.

At approximately 10.45am, Paria’s Health, Safety and Environment department was alerted and paramedics were called in. Douglas was unresponsive and could not be revived, by paramedics and fire officers.

A district medical officer declared Dcuglas dead at 1.10 pm.

Paria’s general manager Mushtaq Mohammed along with the owner of Sonny Beharrysingh and Sons, met with Douglas’ relatives to offer support to the family.

A distraught Beharrysingh said: “This is a very trying time for all of us, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Shaquille’s family and his colleagues. This is a very sad day for all of us.”

Paria has offered counselling services to both the family and the employees of the contracting company.