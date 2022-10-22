Huge role for cocoa in diversifying economy

- ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: TT, over several decades, has won numerous accolades, globally, for its world-renowned cocoa. Why haven't we taken full advantage of the many opportunities available, given our exalted status? Cocoa and its byproducts fetch high prices on the international market.

Having regard to the current imperative for us to diversify our economy, the relevant government agencies need to have meaningful consultations with those currently involved in this line of business, and provide them with as much support as possible to ensure that their business serves to be a huge earner of much needed foreign exchange, given its potential for forward and backward linkages.

The cocoa industry is a sleeping giant. If managed properly, it can serve as a vehicle for the absorption of many unemployed young people, as well as provide the opportunity for agro-processing, where we can become a haven for some of the world's finest chocolates.

The Government can, for instance, seek to expand the acreage currently under cultivation by making all government land that is suitable for such cultivation available to young entrepreneurs from marginalised/disadvantaged communities, on a competitive basis.

The Co-operative Development Division of the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service should play a key role in support of this initiative. Fortunately, the minister in that ministry, Foster Cummings, is a former co-operatives officer.

As an aspect of its poverty-alleviation response, the Government could institute a system similar to its OJT programme whereby unemployed youth and recently released prisoners could receive a stipend for agricultural work on cocoa farms, with the farmers contributing towards the stipend, including the cost of commuting from home to farm.

The Government could initiate discussions with the traditional cocoa farmers and local manufacturers/investors with a view to establishing a world-renowned chocolate company in TT. The ownership structure of such a company must include the co-operative established to facilitate the above-mentioned young entrepreneurs from marginalised/disadvantaged communities, their employees/workers, other interested local investors and, if need be, the Government.

We must endeavour to retain the very lucrative value-added component of our cocoa product in TT.

Please allow me to convey my warmest greetings to my fellow citizens for a belated happy World Food Day (WFD), which was celebrated on October 16.

In this regard, I wish to commend the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) for appreciating the significance of WFD, having regard to the outstanding success of its exhibition at Parade Grounds in Bacolet on October 19. The relevant other state agencies must endeavour to follow the THA's lead at next year's WFD celebrations.

LOUIS W WILLIAMS

St Augustine