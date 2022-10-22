DUI checks, more cops for safe Tobago carnival

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway, Shirvan. FILE PHOTO -

TOBAGO police have assured that the island’s inaugural Carnival from October 28-30 will be a safe one.

At a news conference on Friday at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, hosted by the Tobago Carnival Committee, ACP Glen Dillon said there will be an increased police presence for the festivities.

“We are going to see more police patrols, you are going to see more road checks, more DUI operations,” he told reporters

Dillon added the existing strength of the Tobago Division is being augmented by police officers from Trinidad.

He said officers from Trinidad are already in Tobago conducting operations.

“As to the safety of the people of Tobago during that period, it will be very safe.”

Dillon urged masqueraders and spectators to obey the directions of the police.

He said people who are partying must have a designated driver “because we will be conducting a lot of road checks, DUI checks after fetes to make sure that the drivers are not driving under undue influence.”

Dillon said traffic restrictions will also be in effect, the details of which will be released before Friday.

“At this point in time all systems are in place to make this Tobago carnival experience a very enjoyable and safe one.”

Zynara Llewelyn, of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said the organisation has activated its medical and security components.

These include a joint operations command centre, with bases in Crown Point, Scarborough and Roxborough for the major events.

The centre will be staffed with TEMA workers and other stakeholders such as the police, Fire Service and medical personnel.

Llewelyn said the joint operations command post will be outfitted with the necessary tools and supplies so that they can co-ordinate any emergency remotely and provide further support to first responders.

She said medical posts will also be set up at different locations so as to prevent an influx of people at the main healthcare facilities.

The medical posts will also provide an immediate response to any incidents that may occur.

“Therefore, all resources are being put into this event to ensure it does not turn into a mass-casualty event.”

Llewelyn said TEMA wants participants to have a safe and enjoyable Carnival.

“If any emergency should happen, we assure you that you have the necessary support and emergency coordination for us to take good care of you.”

She also urged members of the public to visit TEMA’s social media platforms for updates on Carnival routes, evacuation routes and other pertinent information.

Tobago Carnival Committee chairman Meisha Trim gave an insight into the activities that have been planned for the days leading up to the carnival.

She urged visitors and locals alike to participate fully in the island’s first-ever carnival.