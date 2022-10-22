Central Bank's Anthony defends CariFin aerobics title

ESLA Anthony was the last person standing when the CariFin Games Aerobics Burnout was held at the Central Bank TT Plaza in Port of Spain, on Wednesday.

Anthony of Central Bank maintained pace with the fitness personnel for 40 minutes and 58 seconds (40:58).

It was a close battle between Anthony and second-placed Adonna Francois of Sagicor.

For more than six minutes Anthony and Francois were the only participants remaining as third-placed Leigh-Ann Benjamin of Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) was eliminated after 33 minutes and 51 seconds.

Francois was given her marching orders after 40:13 handing Anthony the crown. Anthony defended the title as she won the last time the event was held in 2019.

After the victory, Anthony said, “I was nervous because I have not done any aerobics since 2019. For the past two weeks I was doing a crash course in aerobics trying to remember the moves, but once you get into it, it flows and the adrenaline and the support of my Central Bank co-workers really helped.”

In the final few minutes it was a challenge, Anthony said.

“I had to give a lot because I kept looking at the side and I am like, ‘She (Francois) is still there.’ I won it in 2019, so I was like I have to give that extra to keep the trophy. It was real bad mind.”

A number of events are included in the CariFin Games. This is the first time the CariFin Games are being held since 2019 because of the covid19 pandemic.

Anthony is delighted the CariFin Games are back. “The camaraderie among the financial institutions is always good because we all work in our separate institutions, so to come out here today (Wednesday) and compete in a friendly competition it feels good, just to be out of the office and sweating and being healthy.”

Approximately 50 people competed in the aerobics burnout including members of TT Mortgage Finance, Republic Bank, Central Bank, Sagicor and UTC.