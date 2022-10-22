Calls for Al-Rawi to resign over Nelson controversy – 'Coup on Constitution'

Former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi. -

THE Opposition UNC is calling on former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi to resign for his role in the Vincent Nelson indemnity deal débâcle.

In fact, Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally said the Law Association's media release on Friday, confirmed that the Government's actions in offering an indemnity deal to Nelson, KC, in return for his evidence against former UNC AG Anand Ramlogan and ex-UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen, were tantamount to a "coup d'état against the Constitution."

"This statement by the LATT is a very clear and damning indictment on the government. It points to unlawful conduct. The Rowley regime interfered with the criminal justice system in order to advance their partisan interests, persecute and punish political opponents," Rambally said in his release.

He added that the justice system has suffered "an irreparable blow" and that its prosecutorial independence has been undermined "by an unabated and unashamed totalitarian regime."

The LATT release is calling on Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, to fully explain Government's role in the Nelson affair, which saw the case against Ramlogan and Ramdeen collapse when Nelson was no longer prepared to provide evidence, until a civil case he has brought against the Government, is determined by the courts.

The Opposition's shadow attorney general, Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial was critical of the tone of the LATT's release. She said when allegations were levelled against Ramlogan, the LATT demanded his removal.

Now that Government is facing fire for the Nelson débâcle, she said, the LATT release/response is much more tamer than its response on Ramlogan.

"It is passing strange that they have not called for, at a minimum, Al-Rawi to either resign or be removed from Cabinet. Then, they only made a public comment after significant pressure from both the Opposition and other members of society including attorneys. This does not bode well for an independent institution as the LATT," Lutchmedial said.

Lutchmedial added that the fact that the police have questioned Al-Rawi, suggests there is an investigation into the origins of the Nelson indemnity deal.

"What the Law Association said about the matter being a role for the DPP alone to have been involved in, is a soft way of saying government conspired to violate the Constitution in order to target its political rivals," Lutchmedial said.