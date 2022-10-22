All calypsonians not national heroes

Weston "Cro Cro" Rawlins - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Afrocentrist activist Aiyegoro Ome has asserted in his letter in Friday’s Newsday that “We should not treat our heroes so.”

His arguments are, however, specious.

First, Ome starts from the premise that all calypsonians are national heroes. Does this apply to figures like Cro Cro and Sugar Aloes? They are definitely not heroes to at least half the national population because of their divisive lyrics.

The main thrust of Ome’s argument, however, is that the State should “arrange for the care of elderly calypsonians and other performers in serious stages of ill health.”

Again, why? Many of these performers have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars over their lifetimes in the form of state-sponsored events. Having failed to take out health insurance or otherwise invested these sums, why must taxpayers now pay for their healthcare, in addition to the monies already being spent on public hospitals?

Finally, it is ironic that, in making his plea, Ome echoes a racial stereotype about dependency syndrome and inability to handle finances.

ELTON SINGH

Couva