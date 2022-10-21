WASA repairs to 36-inch Godineau line almost complete on Friday

WATER WASTE: Water gushes from the ruptured 36-inch diameter WASA transmission line near the bridge which spans the Godineau River on Tuesday. -

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is in the final stages of restorative work on a ruptured 36-inch transmission pipeline, at Godineau Bridge, Mosquito Creek, San Fernando.

The rack that supported the pipeline collapsed into the river on Tuesday, causing the rupture.

In a statement on Friday, WASA said its team members had been working overnight and had completed fabrication, adjustments and installation work, and were securing the transmission line in place.

The release said, "At this time, WASA team members are engaged in the final torquing of a series of bolts, by hand, after which a water tightness test will commence."

Work was expected to finish at noon when the line was anchored on a concrete bed. Water was expected to be introduced to the system by 6 pm.

WASA said, "These final stages of this project are critical to the stability of the transmission pipeline."

The authority added it willl advise on restoration of a water supply to affected areas.

They included Gulf View, Bel Air, Woodland, Debe and parts of Marabella, Vistabella, San Fernando, Penal and Siparia.

WASA said, "Our supplementary efforts continue through our valving protocols to provide a limited pipe-borne supply to some affected areas."

The authority said it was also providing an increased truck-borne service with special emphasis on the supply to health institutions, schools, homes for the aged and other special-needs organisations.

WASA thanked everyone in the affected areas for their continued patience and understanding as the repairs headed towards completion.