UWI announces valedictorians

File photo: A cross-section of graduates during UWI St Augustine's graduation ceremony in August 2017.

In a media release, UWI announced six students to represent their faculties as valedictorians of the graduating class of 2022.

The graduation ceremonies will take place from October 27-29 at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya. This marks the university's first in-person graduation ceremony in two years.

The selected valedictorians are Ashleigh Lai, Reyshard Anthony Deokiesingh, Portia Naomi Gopaul, Kobe Sandy, Kiana Gajadhar and Patti-Anne Ali.

Valedictorians represent the best of UWI's graduating class.