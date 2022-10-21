Stock Exchange celebrates 40 years

The TT Stock Exchange ticker board at Nicholas Tower, Port of Spain.- Photo by Jeff Mayers

The TT Stock Exchange (TTSE) celebrated its 40th year with a prize-giving ceremony and cocktail party on Thursday night at the Hyatt in Port of Spain.

Longstanding members of the TTSE such as West Indies Stockbrokers Ltd (WISE) and Republic Wealth Management Ltd were also celebrated for being with the TTSE since inception.

CEO Eva Mitchell expressed great pleasure at commemorating the TTSE’s 40th anniversary.

“In October 1981 the stock exchange started as a manually operated company with just three brokers and (fewer) than ten employees. Now we stand strong with a fully integrated and automated exchange,” she said.

Chairman Ian Narine said the night’s celebration was one of institution-building. He also highlighted one of the TTSE’s milestones, which was the TTSE's proposal to the Ministry of Finance which led to the creation of the TT Securities Exchange Commission.

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon also praised the TTSE for 40 years of giving businesses opportunities to raise capital while enhancing transparency.

She praised the TTSE for developing a mentorship programme, similar to what is being done by the Jamaican Stock Exchange, and said the government was focused on supporting SMEs

“What I am most excited about is the introduction of the SME market on the stock exchange,” she said.