St Benedict’s, Pres clash in SSFL semi-final

St Benedict’s Keanu Morean (L) and St Augustine Secondary School’s Marcel Valentine vie for the ball during the Secondary Schools Football League match, on October 12, at the Ato Boldon Stadium. - AYANNA KINSALE

ST BENEDICT’S College and Presentation College, San Fernando will clash in the first semi-final of the 2022 Secondary Schools Football League at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on Friday. The match kicks off at 3.30 pm.

Sixteen teams were split into two groups of eight with the top two teams in each group advancing to the semifinals.

A round-robin format was used in both groups.

St Benedict’s earned a place in the semi-finals after winning Group A with 19 points. St Benedict’s ended with six wins and one draw.

Presentation sealed their spot in the semi-finals after finishing second in Group B with 19 points. The match may be a tight contest as like St Benedict’s, Presentation ended the group phase with six wins and one draw.

The second semi-final on Saturday is expected to be another close affair.

Winners of Group B San Juan North Secondary will tackle the second-placed team in Group A Fatima College at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, at 4 pm.

Both San Juan and Fatima ended the preliminary phase with identical records – six wins and a draw.

The final will be played on Wednesday. The venue and time has to be determined.