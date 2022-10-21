Skerritt: Windies World Cup exit will be discussed

CWI president Ricky Skerritt - Photo by Sureash Cholai

PRESIDENT of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ricky Skerritt has said the performance of the West Indies at the 2023 International Cricket Council T20 World Cup qualifiers in Australia will be analysed.

The regional team failed to earn a spot in the main draw. West Indies were eliminated after being hammered by nine wickets against Ireland on Friday.

West Indies needed to finish in the top two in Group B to advance to the Super12s. Instead they finished fourth in the group, with one win and two losses. Zimbabwe and Ireland qualified for the main draw and Scotland missed out after finishing third.

“I am deeply disappointed with the performance results of our team in Australia and I appreciate the sense of utter frustration that is being experienced by many,” Skerritt said in a CWI media release on Friday.

Skerritt said CWI will meet to discuss the disappointing results.

“However, I want to assure stakeholders that a thorough postmortem will be carried out on all aspects of our World Cup preparation and performance, and that solutions will be found in keeping with CWI’s strategy to improve the quality and sustainability of cricket on all fronts, and in all formats. West Indies cricket is bigger than any one individual or event and continues to need the input and support of all stakeholders.”

Skerritt said the effort of the West Indies batsmen against spin is a concern.

“The ongoing inability of our batsmen to prevail over opposing slow bowling continued to be an obvious weakness in Australia and untimely shot selections seem to be deeply embedded in the T20 batting culture of our senior team.”