Rebuilding international air access a good move

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell - David Reid

THE EDITOR: Tourism is a compelling enterprise and a powerful economic driver for growth in any sphere. Its pre-eminence is evident. The thrust into recovery strongly evinces "tenacity in the face of global challenges."

It is worth mentioning that assiduous efforts have been made to consolidate the tourism value chain. Intermediaries remain particularly important for marketing our destination. Therefore, talk of improved airlift enable stakeholders to reach the right source markets and spark some enthusiasm for travellers is a good move.

As the Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts pinpointed in his contribution to the budget debate in the Senate, KLM returned to Trinidad after almost two decades and has outperformed all expectations. This renewed interest speaks volumes.

Added to that in the offing is an airline flying from Toronto to TT. It is exciting news and indicative of a promising boost for 2023.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain