Man shot while driving, crashes into Laventille wall

File photo

A 39-year-old man has been shot while driving, causing his car to crash into a wall.

Police said officers of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) received a report of gunshots on Laventille Road, near La Resource Street, at around 1.25 pm.

On reaching the area they saw Dirwin Gokool bleeding behind the steering wheel of his white Toyota Corolla. A district medical officer was called in and declared Gokool dead.

Police said there were no CCTV cameras near the scene and are continuing enquiries.

Besson Street police and officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.