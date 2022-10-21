Irish museum remembers Trini singer Mona Baptiste

Mona Baptiste book cover. Image source: monabaptiste.com

A FAMOUS but now largely forgotten Trinidadian singer, the late Mona Baptiste, will be remembered on October 22 in Dublin by the Epic Irish Emigration Museum, which records the global impact of Irish emigrants and their beliefs and heritage.

She is also now featured in the museum's exhibition Revolutionary Routes: Ireland and the Black Atlantic.

Saturday's event will consist of a talk by Baptiste's biographers, Bill Hern and David Gleave, who earlier this year published their book What about the Princess? The Life and Times of Mona Baptiste.

Hern was quoted online as saying that a few years ago, one day over coffee, the two men had reckoned that in line with the 70th anniversary of the 1948 arrival of the Empire Windrush, bringing West Indian migrants to the UK, they should explore the lives of some of those original passengers. Why had they gone to Britain and what did they achieve?

"Gradually, though, as we found out more and more about her, we realised there was a whole book to be written about just one passenger. Passenger number seven on the passenger list was Mona Baptiste and her story is a remarkable one. "Mona was a big star for several decades but is now largely, unjustly in our view, forgotten. We hope our book, the first full-length biography, will bring her the recognition she deserves."

Hern said Baptiste was a black woman from humble origins, overlooked by history, a shortcoming he hoped the book would help remedy. A book review on the Amazon website recalled her arrival in the UK."In June 1948 Mona disembarked from the Empire Windrush ship at Tilbury. Like so many of her fellow passengers she had travelled from the Caribbean to England to start a new life, and what a life it turned out to be!"

Within weeks of disembarking she made the first of countless radio appearances and she would go on to feature regularly on the television, produce a string of popular records, and appear in many films as well as stage shows in London, France and Germany."Truly a superstar in her day, Mona deserves to be remembered in the United Kingdom she loved and in the land of her birth, Trinidad.

"A statement from the museum said Baptiste was a legendary Trinidadian-born singing sensation, with a fascinating life story."

Baptiste, whose musical genres were calypso and blues, had a successful international singing career and appeared in several films."Within two weeks of arriving in England she was featured on BBC radio and was soon singing with the bands of Ted Heath and Cab Kaye and as part of the Stephane Grappelli Quintet." Heath later became British prime minister. "

French star Yves Montand invited her to appear in Paris and her fame quickly spread across the continent. Her greatest success would come in Germany in the 1950s and 1960s when she was one of the highest paid entertainers in that country."In London, she met and married Liam Morrison, and in 1972 returned with him to his native Ireland, which she would eventually call home.