Improving memory in teenagers

Parents of teens often report that their young people seem to “not remember” information as would be expected. Whether related to actual academic content, daily routines or household chores, frustration grows when tweens and teens seem to forget everything. While sometimes the scenarios are amplified in parents’ minds due to frustration, there is merit to understanding the concept of working memory and how it can be improved in adolescents. Regardless of motivation or intention, we can only retrieve the key knowledge and skills that is stored in our working memory.

Working memory is an executive function of the brain that allows us to hold information in mind while processing it. It is critical to long term memory and also integral to allowing us to retrieve previously stored information. Like so many other areas, in adolescent development, there is significant debate as to whether we are simply born with a finite memory capacity or whether it can be nurtured or developed. That said, there are certainly parenting techniques and strategies that be implemented to optimise working memory

Understand learning styles

To identify the best strategies to help boost your teen’s working memory, it is useful to first understand how they learn. Determining if your teen is a visual (learn by seeing information), kinesthetic (learns by doing and moving), or auditory (learn by hearing information) learner can help guide how you might boost executive functioning skills like working memory. Some teens are “read-write” learners and require a combination of reading and then making brief notes to consolidate memory. Although these classic categories are described, many young people have traits that cross over the classes. In addition, many teens report that for certain subjects auditory methods work, whereas for others read-write approaches are preferred. There are no clear rules, but what is important is some assessment be made so that teens are aware of their learning style. This is the first step toward implementing strategies. Some teens require written to do lists daily, others need consistent but gentle verbal reminders.

Use brain training games and activities

Although there is no shortage of online brain games which involve, puzzles, word sleuths, spelling or number patterns, there are simple non-digital methods that parents can use to improve working memory. Insisting that your teen play Wordle or online maths games may or not be well received. Family-based activities that include daily memory challenges (for words or phrases), asking teens to recount facts rather than constantly relying on Google, or creating routines at the dinner table where everyone shares events of the day are all family friendly and bonding methods to insist that memory is developed. We live in a world where there is extreme reliance on online search engines and saved information on devices. We are still able, however, to attempt to learn phone numbers, or addresses or bits of daily information. Simply but sustained efforts like these all work to support working memory.

Mindfulness training

It has become apparent that there is a close connection between mindfulness and working memory. Learning basic mindfulness techniques can improve attention, minimise distractions, and more easily recall information. Mindfulness involves tools that teach us to be aware of attuned to the moment, without judgement. This literally means paying attention to the here and now and removing distractions of the past or future. It makes sense, therefore, that better memory comes from better focus. Teach youth to pay attention to their breathing. To take time to sit in silence and observe their environment by engaging their senses. Journalling, art and mindful colouring are also useful techniques. While different methods resonate with teens in varied ways, take time to explore mindfulness and its many dimensions.

Get active and reduce stress

A stressed preoccupied brain is less able to function optimally. One way to boost executive functioning skills like planning, self-control, flexibility, and working memory is to reduce the overall level of stress. Chronic stress deteriorates health overall, including the ability to practice the focused attention required for working memory skills. When the challenges of teen life occur, proactively seek support and intervention. Engage in physical activity with your teen and make movement a part of their lives. Pay attention to wholesome nutrition, reduction of screen time and overall holistic health interventions in their lives. When teens seem overwhelmed or voice such, do not delay in seeking the support they need so that prompt management can be effected.