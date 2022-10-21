Customs Division seizes cocaine bound for Florida

The Customs and Excise Division head office at the government campus in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS -

Officers from the Customs and Excise Division found and seized a quantity of cocaine on Wednesday.

A media release on Friday said officers seized a kilogram of cocaine that was to be shipped to Orlando, Florida via a shipping company.

