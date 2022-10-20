Why is this necessary?

THE EDITOR: Can anyone explain to me why it is necessary for a police escort, with sirens blazing while accompanying a convoy of unlicensed vehicles (D registration), to force motorists to pull aside to allow them to pass at 7.15 pm on a Friday on Wrightson Road, only to have them all pull into a gas station, presumably to fill their tanks?

Why do we motorists have to scramble out of the way for this clear non-emergency? Steups!

ARLENE POPPLEWELL

via e-mail